HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson has sent a letter to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office about a deadly Sept. 9 shooting in the Loris area.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Camp Swamp Road and Highway 9, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Scott Spivey, 33, died in the shooting.

An Horry County police report obtained by News13 showed that Spivey had allegedly initiated the shooting, with the person in the report saying Spivey jumped out of his vehicle and started shooting at them, when the person shot back and killed him.

15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

Richardson said in the letter that Horry County police are trying to determine if a crime was committed. He said they asked SLED to assist in the investigation.

One of the reasons HCPD asked SLED to assist is because Weldon Boyd, who was involved in the shooting and is also the owner of Buoys on the Boulevard, a business in North Myrtle Beach, posted a “thank you” message on Facebook to police and the solicitor’s office on Sept. 14.

Richardson said that before and after the Facebook post, he received several calls from community leaders with questions about the case. He added that rumors started to fill in as the investigation continued.

“I do not see a conflict, however, I never want to be in a position where there is an appearance of impropriety,” Richardson wrote. “Therefore, I am requesting you to consider reviewing HCPD and SLED’s work to determine if charges should be made.”

