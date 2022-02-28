HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jimmy Richardson, 15th Circuit Solicitor, said a South Carolina Highway Patrol officer who shot and killed a man in September 2021 acted in self-defense and will not face criminal charges, according to a news release from the solicitor’s office.

Richardson and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division met with a representative of Tristan Vereen’s family before releasing the findings to media.

“The evidence you uncovered shows Trooper [Whitney] Benton had ample probable cause to believe Vereen committed felony assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and posed an immediate threat of death of serious bodily harm to Benton at the time he fired the fatal shot,” the report reads.

Vereen was shot and killed by a trooper after he fled a traffic stop in the area of Highway 905 and Highway 22.

Vereen allegedly sped away from a traffic stop in the area of Highway 905 and Highway 22 and crashed into a utility building on McNeil Chapel Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Vereen attempted to run away and “a struggle ensued” when the trooper attempted to place the suspect under arrest. SLED and SCDPS confirm the trooper shot Vereen during this confrontation.

The trooper was not issued a body cam, but the incident was captured on a resident’s security camera and the trooper’s dashcam.

Courtesy: 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

On Sept. 11, 2021, Benton was stopped at a stop sign on the Highway 905 exit ramp from Highway 22 when he noticed a gray Honda Element, driven by Vereen, pass in front of him with what the trooper said was a cracked windshield, according to the report.

Benton tried to conduct a traffic stop on Vereen for an equipment violation. Vereen pulled over briefly and then made a U-turn and headed southbound, according to the report. The trooper maintained close proximity to Vereen down the highway.

The report says Benton yelled “What are you doing?” and repeated commands of “Pull over right there!” to which Vereen replied “I gotta go man!”

Vereen turned his vehicle northbound again and said “I can’t go to jail!” to which Benton replied “I ain’t gone take you…,” according to the report. Benton told investigators he was not going to arrest him or take him to jail for an equipment violation.

Vereen turned into a vacant lot and then the front yard of a home, according to the report. The chase lasted eight minutes before Vereen jumped out of the car in the backyard while it was still moving. The car crashed into a tree.

Benton told Vereen to stop and get on the ground, which was captured on an audio recording from Benton’s microphone, according to the report.

Benton deployed his taser to shoot two electrical prongs in fire mode, which means it can only be used one time before it needs another cartridge installed, according to the report. In “Drive-Stun” mode, the electrodes on the muzzle can be directly used on a person but has less of an effect.

Vereen fell to the ground after being tased but after a bout three seconds, he rolled over and began to attempt to stand, according to the report. Benton reportedly didn’t have time to load another cartridge into the taser and attempted to use “Drive-Stun” mode, according to the report.

Benton said the taser in “Drive-Stun” mode didn’t have much of an effect on Vereen so he dropped it and tried to subdue him with his hands, according to the report. Vereen then picked up the taser and began to use it on the trooper, the report states.

Vereen reportedly bit Benton on the forearm as Benton tried to prevent Vereen from using the taser on him. The taser was used on the trooper’s neck multiple times, according to the report.

While Vereen was on top of Benton with the taser, Benton pulled out his gun and fired one shot into Vereen’s chest, according to the report. Vereen got up and walked away but eventually collapsed in the yard.

Vereen was then handcuffed and given aid until Horry County Fire Rescue arrived, where he was given aid and taken to Grand Strand Medical Center to no avail, according to the report.

The Medical University of South Carolina performed an autopsy on Vereen and his toxicology report said he was positive for PCP, THC, amphetamine, and methamphetamine, according to the report. Troopers also found multiple small plastic baggies with different substances in his car. SLED’s drug lab determined the substances were cocaine, cocaine base, marijuana and fentanyl.

Benton was treated at Conway Medical Center and McLeod Regional Medical Center. Medical records showed he was treated for a human bite to the right forearm, several taser abrasions to the throat area and a dislocated shoulder that required surgery, according to the report.

Benton told investigators he fired his gun because he felt it was his “last option” before Vereen took the pistol and used it on him, according to the report.

The report notes that while Benton won’t face criminal charges, if additional information ever becomes available, the decision may be revisited.

After the shooting, family members said Vereen was murdered and that he was wrongfully pulled over. The family’s lawyers during the news conference pointed out that Benton was sued in 2016 for excessive force. That case was settled in 2017 for $70,000, according to online records.