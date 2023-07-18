MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A telephone service interruption is affecting 911 service in Georgetown County and a non-emergency line in Horry County, authorities said.

According to Horry County 911, the outage is affecting the agency’s non-emergency line — 843-248-1520. The 911 service is still “up and running,” the agency said in a social media post.

Anyone with an emergency in Horry County should continue to dial 911.

In Georgetown County, officials said 911 service and other business lines to Central Dispatch are out of service. Officials said the outage is affecting multiple counties.

Anyone with an emergency in Georgetown County should call 843-546-5102 until further notice.