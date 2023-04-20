HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County departments are experiencing a phone and internet outage on Thursday, according to county officials.
The Horry County Police Department said 911 is operating normally.
Officials said some people may not be able to reach county departments by phone, and should consider sending an email instead.
The county shared a department directory with a list of email addresses.
