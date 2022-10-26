HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials.

The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day:

Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572

Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N Oak Street, Myrtle Beach 29577

Garden City #2 — Seaside Elementary School, 1605 Woodland Drive, Garden City 29576

These changes only apply to election day voting and not early voting. Those voting early can find those separate locations here.

The county also noted that Socastee #4 has been renamed Waccamaw and Ocean Drive #2 was renamed Ocean Drive #3. Those precincts will still vote at the same locations.

The Enterprise, Jet Port #2, Ocean Drive #2, Socastee #1 and Burgess #2 precincts have all been split. Several other precincts were also combined. Voters in split or combined precincts should have received a new voting card with the updated information.

Voters can find their voting precinct on SCvotes.gov. Voters can also view sample ballots.