MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand groups are responding with both happiness and horror to the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, which sends decisions on abortion laws back to the states.

“My first reaction was… happiness. Um I was delighted I never thought in my lifetime I would see it,” said Terry Borkes, the president of the Grand Strand Citizens For Life, an anti-abortion rights group. “It means that women will have the choice to make probably still in some of the states I would imagine but I would hope that they would either refrain from becoming pregnant but if they do become pregnant that they keep that child because it is a child, not a blob of tissue as any anatomy and physiology teacher will tell you … from conception. This hopefully will keep a lot of other babies alive that deserve to be born and to enjoy life as we all have.”

The Palmetto State Abortion Fund, meanwhile, opposes the ruling.

“I think the impact of this overturnment of Roe v. Wade will have far-reaching consequences and far-reaching effects past abortion,” said Ashlyn Preaux, the executive director for Palmetto State Abortion Fund. “Besides the fact of how expensive it is to raise kids, as a mom of three I can tell you they are a lot of money, and I’ve seen a lot of people who are younger come into the situation and they aren’t ready to become a parent.”

“I shouldn’t have been shocked because we new it was coming, but I was, I was shocked, I still physically feel sick because of the impact,” said Deidra Griffin, the co-founder and president of Palmetto State Abortion Fund.

While abortion remains legal in South Carolina, that may change soon, according to signals given by state lawmakers.

South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Bill — which would ban abortion after about six weeks — is still being debated on in court, this new ruling could push that bill to the next step.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us,” Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted. “By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately bein working with member of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”