HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will step up enforcement in Horry County between Thursday and Saturday.

The additional enforcement will focus on traffic violations with an emphasis on DUI, speed, aggressive and distracted driving, according to the SCDPS.

Roads included in the enforcement are Highway 17, Highway 501, Highway 9 and Highway 544, according to the SCDPS.

The department of public safety said there have been 996 fatalities across the state as of Wednesday, down from 1,137 at this point in 2021.

There have been 68 fatalities in Horry County this year, four of which involved commercial vehicles, according to the SCDPS.