HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved.
A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment.
Law enforcement could be seen earlier Thursday blocking off the entrance to what is a Shell Gas station and Quick Shop convenience store.
News13 reached out to the Horry County Police Department, which said it’s not involved in the situation.
News13 is working to learn more details.