HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is doubling the number of patrol officers on Grand Strand waterways to keep everyone safe during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The department will have 10 officers patrolling this year compared with five a year ago in an effort to control boaters who drive under the influence, a problem that continues to increase, according to the DNR.

In years past, there were 10 to 12 BUIs a year, the DNR said. Last year, there were 10 to 12 per month.

“If you’re drinking on the water, and you’re being silly … expect to spend a night in jail and have your weekend ruined,” SCDNR 1st Sgt. Kevin Pardue said.

With Memorial Day considered the unofficial start of summer, more boaters are expected on local waterways. With that comes the possibility of more accidents and crashes, especially in Horry County, which leads the state in boating accidents, according to the DNR.

Last year, DNR statistics showed 11 deaths and 48 injuries stemming from 132 boating accidents reported across the state.

While the DNR is stepping up enforcement and education efforts, Pardue said it’s important to remember that while waterways look different from roadways, the same rules apply.

“With the narrow channels that we have, the [Instracoastal Waterway] being manmade with high banks, you get a lot of washing-machine effect,” he said. “Obviously, on a roadway, you know, if we stop or we do what we do, the roadway’s not gonna be moving. The waterways always moving.”

When it comes to being safe on the water, Pardue said it’s all about taking it easy and being aware.

“Just ’cause we don’t have lines on the water doesn’t mean we don’t have rules,” he said. “Learn what the day markers mean. Learn what the channel markers mean.. Don’t get in a hurry. Slow down the, the water’s not going anywhere. The sandbars aren’t going anywhere.”

The DNR is also offering free boat inspections from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Little River landing.