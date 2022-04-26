SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has started an investigation after residents in a Myrtle-beach area apartment complex complained about ducks disappearing near where they live.

“At the request of residents of Iveystone Apartments in Myrtle Beach, SCDNR is investigating the disappearance of Muscovy ducks there,” the agency told News13.

The Ivystone apartments are located in the area of Palmetto Pointe in Socastee.

Muscovy ducks are domestic ducks, native to Central and South America. They are not protected in South Carolina by state or federal laws.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.