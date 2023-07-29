HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information from the public about a deadly hit and run that happened Friday on Highway 501 near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Officials with South Carolina Highway patrol said the unknown vehicle was travelling north on Highway 501 and hit a pedestrian at about 11:55 p.m.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injured as a result of the collisions and the unknown vehicle fled the scene, officials said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the unknown driver is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505, Crime Stoppers at 843-554-111.