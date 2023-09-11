HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt a bicyclist in Horry County over the weekend.

The crash happened along Burcale Road near Ryan Lane in the Forestbrook area, SCHP said. It happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Courtesy / SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler – Twitter

SCHP said the vehicle involved was either a Ford F-250, F-350 or F-450 pickup truck. The color of the vehicle is unknown but it could have damage to the passenger side mirror.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.