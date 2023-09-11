HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt a bicyclist in Horry County over the weekend.
The crash happened along Burcale Road near Ryan Lane in the Forestbrook area, SCHP said. It happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Saturday.
SCHP said the vehicle involved was either a Ford F-250, F-350 or F-450 pickup truck. The color of the vehicle is unknown but it could have damage to the passenger side mirror.
No other information was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13.