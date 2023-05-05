Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of an alleged sexual assault that may be disturbing to readers.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man is accused of sexually assaulting a child near Myrtle Beach, according to a police report and warrant obtained by News13.

Danny Kevin Gunter, 38, of Bonneau, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim under 11 years of age, according to online booking records.

Gunter allegedly inappropriately touched the child as well as bit and spanked her between 2016 and 2022, according to the warrant. The alleged assault was reported to police April 19, according to the report.

Gunter also allegedly took nude photos and video of the child, according to the warrant.

Gunter is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Friday afternoon, according to online booking records.