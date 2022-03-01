

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows a sharp increase in drug overdose deaths during the first year of the pandemic.

The number of drug overdose deaths increased by nearly 60% from 2019 to 2020, a statistic that local experts say is no surprise.

“All of the indicators have shown that we’ve seen significant increases over the last few years,” Nicole Criss, executive director of The Peer Connection, formerly known as FAVOR Grand Strand, said.

According to DHEC’s annual drug overdose deaths report, there was a significant increase in 2020 that coincided with the also the start of the pandemic.

“The isolation took people away from what their support networks might be, for people who were in recovery,” Criss said. “People were also turning to substances to deal with the extra stress related to COVID.”

From 2019 to 2020, the number of opioid overdose deaths increased from 876 to 1400 — a 59% jump. The number of all drug overdoses increased by 53%.

“It’s very explainable,” John Coffin, executive director of Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, said. “It’s the reason everything else has been kind of miserable. So obviously, people with substance use disorders are going to be more adversely affected.”

According to DHEC, the rise in deaths was driven by the drug fentanyl.

“The thing about fentanyl is, it’s potent and cheap,” Coffin said. “It’s not just twice as powerful, it’s like 50 times as powerful, maybe more depending on how pure that is.”

The increase in Horry County stands out. There were 197 drug overdoses in 2020, 44 more than 2019.

“It’s also not a specific Horry County or South Carolina effect, there’s a spike all over the country,” Coffin said.

Recovery specialists said there are many needs when it comes to fighting the opioid crisis. One of the biggest is harm reduction practice.

“We need to connect with these people however we can,” Criss said. “We’re not going to connect with these people if we continue to try to sweep them under the rug and try to say that they’re sub-human and all of those things, because they already think they’re terrible.”

Criss said it’s time to address the stigma related to substance abuse and work together with all the resources in the community.