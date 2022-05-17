COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear an appeal Tuesday in the case of a man convicted in the disappearance of Heather Elvis more than eight years ago in Horry County.

Sidney Moorer, who is serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted in Horry County of obstruction of justice, kidnapping and conspiracy, has asked for a new trial.

Moorer was first found guilty of obstruction of justice in September 2017 in connection to Elvis’ disappearance. He was then found guilty in a re-trial in 2019 on the kidnapping charge.

Elvis’ body has not been found.

Moorer’s attorney has asked for a new trial to be conducted in Georgetown County, claiming that the jury pool in Horry County has been corrupted by social media. According to information from the case, more than 100 people in the jury pool claimed they did not know about the case.

Moorer’s legal team also said the obstruction-of-justice charge should be removed, saying in their appeal that prosecutors failed to provide evidence that Moorer did anything to or hinder the investigation.

They said that when Moorer lied to officials about calling Elvis from a payphone, it caused investigators to do a more in-depth investigation than they would have if Moorer had told the truth. His appeal claims that the lead investigator admitted he would have investigated the case the same way even if Moorer was not a person of interest.

Moorer’s wife, Tammy, is also serving a 30-year sentence after being convicted of kidnapping in October 2018.