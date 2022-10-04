HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The grand opening of Be Known Coffee, a specialty coffee shop, will be held on Oct. 11 near Little River.

The Little River Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a coffee social from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a news release. Free drip coffee will be offered from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and all other menu items will be 20% off the entire day.

In the past year, as owners Ron and Christy Williams settled into their Little River home, they said they noticed something was missing in the area — a place where local residents can enjoy coffee in a social atmosphere.

“Throughout the pandemic, I felt the need to create a space where we could find joy in life again and do it together,” Ron Williams said. “I see coffee as an opportunity to connect with people. I see Be Known as a space where everyone can enjoy a good cup of coffee and the simple joys of being together. We want everyone who walks in to know that Be Known is a place they belong.”

The Williams children have extensive experience in the coffee industry, which helped inspire Ron and Christy to open Be Known Coffee, the news release said.

Be Known Coffee is located at 4207 Sea Mountain Highway, Unit C near Little River. The shop’s menu can be found online.