COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – St. James Elementary School in Horry County was recognized Friday as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

St. James Elementary School earned this year’s award for Exemplary High Performance which is measured by student achievement being in the top 15% on state assessments for English language arts and mathematics, according to the release.

National Blue Ribbon Schools base recognition on student performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.

“Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs,” said Miguel Cardona, the U.S. Secretary of Education, in a statement.

Four more South Carolina schools were also named Blue Ribbon schools: Mitchell Road Elementary School and Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Greenville County, Fairfield Magnet For Math and Science in Fairfield County and Gold Hill Elementary School in York County.