HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — State and county officials disagree on how to spend $30 million set aside in the state budget.

Lawmakers earmarked that money to go towards elevating the portion of Highway 22 that runs over the Waccamaw River.

State Rep. Heather Crawford told News13 that the original budget in the House did not have the $30 million designated to raising Highway 22.

Crawford’s husband, Cam Crawford, is a member of Horry County Council. The couple told News13 that potentially elevating Highway 22 has raised concerns among county officials.

“They have never, ever expressed interest,” Heather Crawford said. “They do not have a buy-in, they have no desire to fund the elevation of 22, they didn’t ask for that project. Actually, quite different, they are now asking not to fund that project because of the concerns.”

In an email obtained by News13, David Gilreath, who oversees the county’s infrastructure and regulation committee, urged officials to further consider the Highway 22 elevation project.

Gilreath said during Hurricane Florence in 2018, when mobility was limited to Highway 501 business and the 501 bypass, raising portions of Highway 22 to allow uninterrupted connectivity could have a significant benefit.

However, Gilreath added that raising 22 could have significant impacts on river flood elevations, saying “changing the characteristics of any of our river crossings probably causes us the most concerns.”

Heather Crawford said she tried to reallocate the money.

“We have many infrastructure needs, we have the buzbee bypass, the SELL project, Highway 90, 501, you name it — we have needs all over Horry County,” she said.

That sentiment was echoed by Horry County Councilman Garry Loftus.

“I have no idea why the $30 million can’t be used anywhere else,” Loftus said.

State Sen. Greg Hembree said the initial use of the $30 million should be to conduct an engineering study to determine the best way to mitigate flooding.

“Would it be to drain it in a different place, drain it off in a different way, you know, we’re just trying to stop — control flood waters,” Hembree said. “That’s really what it’s about is controlling flood waters.”

Hembree said that in the end, the money was allocated to 22, but the Crawford’s said they will continue to advocate for alternative projects instead.

SCDOT provided News13 with a statement saying in part “the general assembly has appropriated $30 million related to a project along Highway 22 in Horry County with a goal to improved resiliency along the corridor.”

SCDOT said the funds will be available to the agency later this year and they will then begin the process to determine feasible alternatives to reduce storm impacts.