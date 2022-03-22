HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — State Rep. William Bailey is running for re-election, he announced Tuesday morning.

The Republican, first elected in 2018, represents Horry County.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Horry County in District 104,” he said in an announcement. “I have worked full time to help make our community a better place in which to live, work, and do business.”

Bailey had earlier announced that he intended to challenge U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, but decided to not pursue a bid.

Bailey currently sits on the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee and is on the Interstate Cooperation Committee.