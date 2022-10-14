SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A stop-work order has been issued for buildings on the Surfside Beach Pier, according to town spokesperson Robert Blomquist.

The stop-work order only applies to the buildings on the pier and not the pier itself, Blomquist said.

“Our current Planning, Building and Zoning staff recently discovered the town was not in possession of updated design plans for properties on the pier, or permits,” Blomquist said in a statement.

The stop-work order was issued until plans could be reviewed and proper permits could be issued, Blomquist said.

Construction is prohibited by state law until the process is finished.

Surfside Beach has been without a pier since the previous one was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew. It has taken more than $20 million to rebuild the pier.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided Surfside Beach $9.5 million for the new pier.

The new pier could be open in March. It was initially planned to open in 2022 but was delayed due to supply shortages.