SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents and visitors eager to visit and walk on the new Surfside Beach pier may have to wait a while longer.

Rob Clemons, the town’s fire chief, told News13 on Wednesday that the “substantial completion date” for the pier has been pushed back to early August. Clemons told News13 in late March that the town hoped to have substantial completion by May 2.

Clemons said the opening is dependent on a number of factors and that town officials held a progress meeting on Tuesday. Crews are still working on a ramp for people with disabilities, the stair railing and the railing outside the Surf Diner, which are all still in a review process.

Clemons said everything from design changes to supply chain issues stemming from COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian have led to recent and past delays in the construction of the pier.

Clemons also noted that town officials have seen good progress recently and that the demobilization of the trussle used during construction is nearly completed. In addition, more lighting has been added and crews are continuing to work on interior electrical and drywall projects. The fire-suppression system is almost complete, he said.

Once the pier opens, multiple businesses will be located there, including an ice cream shop and the Surf Diner. Another restaurant recently backed out of being a part of the pier, according to Clemons. The name of that restaurant hasn’t been made public, and the town is working to finalize plans to add another business.

The concrete pier has been under construction since December 2020. It replaces the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.