HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old Sumter man has been charged after Horry County police said he shot and robbed a man who was trying to sell him a watch.

Daniel Evan Moore was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday on a charge of armed robbery and accessory after the fact to a felony. His bail has not be set.

The victim told police that he met with Moore at about 3 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the 300 block of Waccamaw Boulevard, according to an incident report. The victim said that he was meeting with Moore to try to sell a watch to him when Moore robbed him at gunpoint and then shot at him, hitting the victim in the shoulder. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was interviewed by police.

Moore stole a handgun, according to the report.