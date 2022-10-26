SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring.

The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be permitted on the pier.

The rules also prohibit standing or sitting on the pier’s railing or any kind of disruptive behavior. Bicycles and skateboards or other similar equipment will not be allowed.

Alcohol not purchased on the pier will also not be allowed, and the rules also prohibit littering, including balloons, lanterns, confetti or glitter. Feeding birds will also be against the rules.

Once the fishing pier is open, a spokesman said all town ordinances and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources fishing rules will be in effect. No commercial fishing or shark fishing will be allowed.

Work on the pier recently resumed after being halted for several days while town officials worked out issues that led to separate stop-work orders for construction on the pier itself and the buildings that are being built on it.

Town Administrator William Shanahan said the order halting work on the pier was issued as a precautionary measure after rumors surfaced that permits and licenses were not done properly. It was lifted after officials learned that the person who reported the information mixed up the name of the construction company — Consensus Construction — with the name of another construction company — Consensus Building.

The town has been without a pier since the previous one was destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.

Meanwhile, a citizen’s workshop meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday to talk about the town’s 10-year comprehensive plan. Officials said it is due for a review that has to be completed by the end of 2023.