HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach area hotel that was the sight of a barricade situation in January where a 39-year-old died is set to be demolished by the end of the year.

Hendrix Washington died after he was barricaded in a room at the Roadside Inn, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Greg Bender, the vice president and general manager of Ocean Lakes Family Campground told News13 on Wednesday that they purchased the Roadside Inn in late August.

There are not any future development plans at this point.