SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Town Council Tuesday night unanimously approved the first reading of a new budget that includes a 3% pay increase for town employees.

Town Administrator William Shanahan said the budget includes proposed fee increases and a 3% cost-of- living increase for workers.

When Councilman William Kinken asked if he thought the increase was enough, Shanahan said he did not.

“You’re asking my personal opinion? No, sir,” Shanahan said. “But again, that’s why we like to have the workshop and display what is felt, because this isn’t Bill Shanahan and this isn’t Diane (King) putting this together, this is all the department heads.”

The second reading of the budget will come at a later council meeting.