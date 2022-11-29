SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach council on Tuesday appointed an interim town administrator, according to a town spokesperson.

Surfside Beach Fire Chief Rob Clemons will act as interim administrator beginning Dec. 17, when departing town administrator William Shanahan’s resignation goes into effect.

Clemons was hired as fire chief in August 21 and he has “successfully restructured the department, creating new deputy chief and fire marshal positions, improved the department’s culture and advanced the department’s public safety capabilities for the town,” according to the town.

The town will begin the hiring process for a new town administrator immediately.

Shanahan has been hired to a similar position in Newport, North Carolina, according to a report in a North Carolina newspaper.

Shanahan recently resigned via email from his Surfside Beach job effective on Dec. 17. He is scheduled to begin work in Newport on Dec. 19, according to a report in the Carteret County News-Times, which listed his salary as $125,000.

The Newport Town Council unanimously approved his hiring on Monday, the report said. Surfside Beach and Newport have similar size populations.

The Surfside Beach town administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the town, implementing ordinances adopted by town council and managing the budget, according to the town’s website.