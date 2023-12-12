SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach official said the town is taking steps to improve security and training after an employee used one of the town’s credit cards and it was hacked and used to make several purchases online.

Administrator Gerald Vincent said the charges to an online food delivery company from another country started appearing in August after the employee used the card to buy some uniforms. In all, there were four separate purchases before town officials began investigating.

Officials have not provided an amount for the purchases. Vincent said the town is working with the credit card company to get reimbursed but isn’t sure how long that will take.

He also said the town has implemented new protection measures to help protect financial and other confidential information after operating on a “shoestring” approach for several years by not being up to date with protection measures for computers.