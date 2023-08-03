SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Surfside Beach will be looking to fill two key positions after Fire Chief Rob Clemons and Finance Director Diana King recently announced plans to leave their positions, a town official said.

The official confirmed the departures to News13 on Thursday but was not able to provide any additional information. As of Thursday afternoon, Clemons and King were still listed in the staff directory on the town’s website.

Clemons had served as the town’s fire chief since the fall of 2021. He later took on the role of interim town administrator in December 2022 after William Shanahan resigned and accepted a similar position in Newport, North Carolina.

Clemons held both job titles until May when Gerald D. Vincent become the full-time administrator.

News13 is working to get more information about Clemons’ and King’s reasons for leaving.