SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach announced Tuesday the hiring of its next town administrator.

Gerald D. Vincent is set to take over as town administrator on May 15, according to a news release. Vincent will take over for Rob Clemons, the town fire chief who has been interim town administrator for the last six months.

Vincent has a bachelors degree in urban studies and planning and a masters degree in urban and regional planning from Virginia Commonwealth University, according to the town.

Vincent has 32 years of experience in municipal local government in Virginia and North Carolina and has been an International City/County Association-Credentialed Manager for 18 years, the town said.

Vincent, a Richmond native, and his wife have four children — two girls and two boys. His youngest daughter is a sophomore at Coastal Carolina University. His oldest daughter is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and is applying for medical school. His oldest son works in Charlotte. Their youngest son is a junior at East Carolina University.