SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach lottery player won $500,000 on a $10 ticket, according to lottery officials.
The man cashed in a $10 winning ticket and decided to buy another ticket, lottery officials said. That second ticket won the top prize of $500,000.
The man purchased the ticket at Murphy Express on Highway 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach, according to lottery officials. The store received $5,000 for selling the ticket.
The man waited until his work break to scratch the ticket off and was “startled,” lottery officials said.
“I thought I was having a panic attack, a heart attack and a stroke,” the man said.
The odds of winning $500,000 on the Multiplier Money ticket are 1 in 660,000, according to lottery officials.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.