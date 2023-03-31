A panel of South Carolina lawmakers have begun an investigation into a $3.5 billion accounting error first revealed last week.

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach lottery player won $500,000 on a $10 ticket, according to lottery officials.

The man cashed in a $10 winning ticket and decided to buy another ticket, lottery officials said. That second ticket won the top prize of $500,000.

The man purchased the ticket at Murphy Express on Highway 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach, according to lottery officials. The store received $5,000 for selling the ticket.

The man waited until his work break to scratch the ticket off and was “startled,” lottery officials said.

“I thought I was having a panic attack, a heart attack and a stroke,” the man said.

The odds of winning $500,000 on the Multiplier Money ticket are 1 in 660,000, according to lottery officials.