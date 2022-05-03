SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Public Works Department has lowered the speed limit along a part of Ocean Blvd, the municipality announced Tuesday.

New speed limit signs have been installed along a portion of Ocean Boulevard in the town’s E District, according to town officials in a press release.

The speed limit along the approximate two-block area of Ocean Boulevard has been reduced from 25 mph to 10.

The change is part of other approved Parking Committee recommendations and is an effort to improve pedestrian safety in the area, according to the announcement.

While the speed limit in the area has changed, officials recommend that pedestrians continue to use nearby crosswalks when crossing Ocean Boulevard.