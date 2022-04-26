WASHINTON, D.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach man sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison for a drug conviction was among 75 people whose sentences were commuted Tuesday by the Biden administration.

Vincent Edward Kennedy was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and money laundering and sentenced in 2014 to 15 years in prison with an additional 10 years of supervised release. The sentence was later reduced by five months.

Kennedy is scheduled to be released from prison on April 26, 2023, but he will required to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement. The 10 years of supervised release will remain in effect.

Those whose sentences were commuted by Biden are serving sentences for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House also said it is launching a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or who have recently been released.