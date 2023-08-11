SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer addressed the ongoing saga surrounding the final phases of construction of the town’s new pier at a news conference on Friday.

As work on the pier inches toward completion, Hellyer acknowledged that the opening has been delayed by more than a year already because of various problems. He also said everyone knows the completion date keeps getting pushed back but that it’s important to get it finished before finding ways to improve it.

Earlier this week, the town’s administrator, Gerald Vincent, said a soft opening is being planned for September or October, with a grand opening expected in April or May. The concrete pier, which is replacing one destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, has been under construction since December 2020.

In another development this week, town leaders suspended the pier committee. Hellyer said on Friday he hopes that will allow town employees to focus more on getting the job finished. He said he appreciates the committee’s efforts to try to improve the situation but that the members’ wants and needs have interfered with the timing.

“I just want to get it done,” Hellyer said. “I want to get the pier done, I want to get everything together. We have a new town administrator who’s doing a wonderful job for us, and you know, we’ve had a lot of turnover in the town and we’re hoping with the new turnover that we got a new thing, and I’m excited.”

Hellyer also acknowledged Friday that the finishing touches going on at the pier have caused another headache — the completion of the parking lot in front of the pier.