SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Newly-elected Surfside Beach Mayor Rob Krouse gave his thoughts on the recent Surfside Beach pier updates after town council’s four-hour meeting Tuesday.

There have been five promised completion dates in just this year alone. The latest one is now Jan. 1.

“I guess I’ll believe Jan. 1 when we see it,” Krouse said.

That was Krouse’s reaction when he heard Zane Peterson, an official with Collins Engineering, announce the latest completion date.

Krouse said he doesn’t have high hopes for the pier being completed exactly on New Year’s Day, but he did say he expects it to be done very soon, at least before spring.

“We haven’t had a lot of success with projected completion dates, so Jan. 1 sounds great,” he said. “There is still a fair amount of stuff to do with the rails and some concrete repairs and so forth.”

Tuesday’s meeting started at 6:30 p.m. and lasted until 10:30, with residents packing the room.

“Council members asked a lot of questions, you know, starting to get into the details, and I think it even brought out a lot of questions from the current members that are already halfway through their term,” Krouse said.

Council also discussed how many cameras would be installed on the pier. It spoke about a 20-camera system that would cost about $60,000.

Krouse said 20 cameras might be too much and that he and council want to find the most cost-effective solution.

Council also spoke about the possibility of fining Consensus Construction $500 per day since the last promised completion date of May 2, 2023. It made a motion to allow the town’s attorney to draft a letter of notice for the delays.

News13 has reached out to Consensus Construction for comment but has not heard back. Krouse said he’s not worried about this potentially slowing down the completion of the pier.