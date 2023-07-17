SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach’s parking committee met Monday to discuss possibly increasing parking fines around the town.

Members of the committee feel that people do not care enough to change what they are doing even after getting a parking ticket.

Because of this, many ideas were thrown around at the meeting — including a potential boot system and a large fine to get the boot off.

With people coming into town from all over, as well as the influx of residents, it is difficult to find parking all around town. Because of that, the parking committee discussed fine increases for parking violations as well as parking fee increases for next year.

They believe the $25 fine for parking violations is too low and should be increased in order for a change to be made.

News13 spoke with the parking committee secretary, Rod Schilling, to see what changes might be in store.

“All in all, what we’re trying to do is come up with parking solutions for the city. Not just for people to come as visitors to the city, but also people who work here,” Schilling said.

“That’s kind of been our goal since the beginning, and moving forward we just try and come up with solutions that hopefully the council will vote on and help make Surfside a better place to come visit and live,” he said.

The parking committee encourages residents as well as business owners to come in and visit during their meetings to help see what measures need to be taken and where.

The meetings are at 10:30 a.m. on the third Monday of every month.