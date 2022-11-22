SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Parking Committee on Monday night recommended no increase to parking fees, according to William Kinken, a councilmember who is on the parking committee.
The committee recommended keeping fees at $2 an hour in town and voted to increase the number of non-resident decals to 150 per year, Kinken said.
Pier parking was discussed at length but no decisions were made, Kinken said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
All recommendations by the committee must be approved by the town council in order for action to be taken.