SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Parking Committee on Monday night recommended no increase to parking fees, according to William Kinken, a councilmember who is on the parking committee.

The committee recommended keeping fees at $2 an hour in town and voted to increase the number of non-resident decals to 150 per year, Kinken said.

Pier parking was discussed at length but no decisions were made, Kinken said.

All recommendations by the committee must be approved by the town council in order for action to be taken.