SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Members of the Surfside Beach Pier Committee voiced concerns Monday night about how businesses and parking at the town’s newly constructed pier are going to be handled.

Committee member John Hiatt said he had some ideas about what kind of businesses should be included on the pier.

“I think that we need to make sure that whatever businesses we have there are family-friendly,“ Hiatt said. “I think that we need to look at the fact that the pier is going to operate a lot longer than the daylight, so therefore we need more adult entertainment in the evenings.”

Other committee members were also concerned about how parking at the pier will be handled. Specifically, there are concerns about how much people are going to be willing to pay and how far they are going to be willing to walk from their car to the pier.

Crews are currently still working to rebuild the pier, which was destroyed in 2016 during Hurricane Matthew. Officials have said it could be walkable by sometime in July even though it is not expected to be fully completed until sometime in 2023.