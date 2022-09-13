SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The new Surfside Beach pier could be open in March, more than six years after the former pier was destroyed during Hurricane Matthew.

“It could be a little bit later,” Robert Krouse, chairman of the town’s pier committee, said at a meeting Monday night. “FEMA has said that it has to be by May, but we are targeting for earlier than that if it is possible.”

While other topics including admission fees, kiosks and staffing decisions have not been finalized, the committee approved other pier rules Monday night.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided Surfside Beach $9.5 million for the new pier, which has cost close to $19 million to complete.

Crews broke ground on the new pier four years after the hurricane, as extensive planning was required to move forward to construct the pier, Mayor Bob Hellyer said.

Initially, officials said it would be completed in June 2022. However, Krouse said supply shortages resulted in delays in construction.

The committee was created in February to regulate the building of the pier.