SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer gave an update on Monday about the town’s pier construction during a dedication ceremony for the town’s new fishing pier.

Hellyer said there will be a “soft opening” for the pier sometime this fall, with a grand opening planned for the spring. He did not give a specific date on either, because every time they set one, “something happens.”

Hellyer added that he was told on Friday that “70%” of the concerns that were on the list given to the contractor had been completed and fixed.

Town officials had hoped to have a soft opening on Oct. 12 but said on Sept. 12 that the opening would have to be rescheduled.

The concrete pier has been under construction since December 2020. It replaces the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.