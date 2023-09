SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An engineering firm hired by the contractor building the new Surfside Beach pier recently provided the company with a laundry list of items that need to be fixed or changed before the pier can be considered substantially complete.

Officials with Collins Engineers, Inc. came up with the list after spending about four hours inspecting the pier on Aug. 24, according to a report sent to Consensus Construction, which was hired by the town to build the pier.

Town officials had hoped to have a “soft opening” on Oct. 12 but said on Sept. 12 that the opening would have to be rescheduled to a date that is still to be determined.

“During our time on site, it became apparent that the progress was not yet to the level of substantial completion due to the significant amount of work remaining, key areas not confirming to design documents, and items that were not compliant with ADA and/or the building code,” Collins Engineering wrote in the report dated Aug. 30 that was sent to Consensus Construction.

The report noted a list of 16 different areas of concern that will need to be addressed before a “substantial completion walkthrough” can be done to determine that all of the parties involved can agree on the completion of the work.

It is unclear how many of the items on the list have been addressed and how long it might take to complete the work. The 16 areas of concern listed in the report are listed below:

The attachments to the Monumental Stair do not match the requirements of the

construction documents. Some of the improper attachments have caused damage to

the monumental stair. The handrails installed do not match the approved submittals. It

appears that the Contractor ordered incorrect railings, did not follow submittal

process, and has caused permanent damage due to improper installation practices.

Some light pole anchorage did not match the construction documents. All light poles

with incorrect installation hardware to be removed and replaced with hardware

specified in construction documents. Contractor to refer to Notice of Rejection issued

for further direction. Notice of rejection has been issued as 8/25/2023. Intended

Repair shall follow submittal process and all requirements of the construction

documents. (Contract Specifications Vol.1 Section 033000-1.7 and 033000-3.5)

a. GC to follow instructions provided within Rejection notice for further

direction. Both Interior Stair Tower railings were installed without approval/review of LS3P or

Collins Engineers. Collins noted multiple areas of non-compliance to ADA and/or

building Code. GC to be liable for any re-work and/or corrective work to achieve

code compliance. Multiple areas throughout monumental stair and Stair Tower A and C were observed

to have large variance in height creating un-even walking surface. Intended Repair

shall follow submittal process and all requirements of the construction documents.

(IBC 2015 Section 1011.5 and Contract Specifications Vol. 1 Section 033000- 3.5

Ref. ACI-117) Multiple cracks observed on ADA Ramp walking surface with reflective cracking and

efflorescence build up beneath. GC to seal all cracks atop walking surface with

appropriate material. Intended Repair shall follow submittal process and all

requirements of the construction documents. (Contract Specifications Vol.1 Section

033000-1.7 and 033000-3.5) Railing attachments into Concrete and Timber support post along length of Pier have

been covered with additional Pickets. Design team cannot confirm Stainless steel

screws approved in shop-drawings have been utilized. GC must confirm with Design

team. There are multiple locations along surf diner exterior where railings do not adhere to

construction documents. Edge of podium is not level which has required installation

of non-approved bearing shims. Multiple plates are not flush with concrete post in

areas. Multiple connections are not flush with plates. Multiple bolts were observed to

be exposed to elements, some have addition of rubber washers, some have tape

wrapped around them, and some have no additions. Remove paint utilized to number concrete beams from beneath podium in various

areas. Most areas observed beneath Building A. HVAC drain at Building C 2nd Story appears to be installed incorrectly. No port/drain

holes visible beneath plate. Collins observed standing water in the surrounding area. All areas where railings are cored and grouted must be cleaned, and excessive grout

removed for flush/clean appearance. Areas observed to have issues include both stair

towers and monumental stair railings. (Contract Specifications Vol.1 Section 033000-

1.7 and 033000-3.5) Stair Tower A on grade entrance – The first connection within Stair Tower A ongrade landing for the wall mounted railing was observed to only have one connector installed on a plate that requires three. GC to verify all connections have correct amount and type of hardware installed at all locations. Building A HVAC Area – Loose PVC drain coming from wall creating water

puddling on roof without flow of water toward drain. Redirect PVC drain toward roof

drain and secure. Confirm sloping of concrete adjacent to door openings to ensure backflow of water is

not present. Intended Repair shall follow submittal process and all requirements of

the construction documents. (Contract Specifications Vol.1 Section 033000-1.7 and

033000-3.5) Multiples levels throughout exterior and interior of all buildings and top of deck

exhibit wavering and are not level. GC must ensure that final product provides level

floors in all spaces for future tenants. Intended Repair shall follow submittal process

and all requirements of the construction documents. (Contract Specifications Vol.1

Section 033000-1.7 and 033000-3.5) Multiple areas within Building A Second floor observed to have heavy deteriorated

sub-floor beneath due to exposure to the elements. Multiple areas observed with

varying types, and varying grade, of insulation between roof rafters. Multiple areas

observed to have deteriorated insulation. Contractor shall replace deteriorated

insulation and confirm all final insulation meets the requirements of the construction

documents. Building C HVAC Area – Drain observed to be installed incorrectly or with incorrect drain head, drain installed not flush to surface. No ported holes observed

around the sides of drain in comparison to the (1) installed at Building A. Standing

water observed surrounding drain. Collins observed sections of ADA Ramp Handrail on-site but no installation at time

of site visit. GC to confirm special inspections are performed at time of installation.

GC to confirm attachments utilized are per design documents and manufacturer’s

warranty requirements. GC to confirm Railings construction/manufacturing matches

that of prior approved shop-drawing review.

The concrete pier has been under construction since December 2020. It replaces the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.