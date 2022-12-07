SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Planning Commission Tuesday night rejected a rezoning request brought by developers who want to build multifamily homes and businesses on the site of the former Wild Water & Wheels water park.

The rezoning application was filed in early October, and the owners of the park, which operated for more than 30 years, said in early November that it would not reopen for another season.

The proposal, which calls for 335 new multifamily homes to be built on 14.34 acres and commercial properties on 2.28 acres, will now have a first reading before the town council on Jan. 10.

Planning Commission members previously expressed concerns about the financing for the project and said the proposal appeared to violate town ordinances. They also mentioned concerns about infrastructure, particularly a traffic signal in the area of a nearby flea market.