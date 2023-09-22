SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have scheduled a dedication ceremony for the town’s new fishing pier on Monday but said neither the pier nor its parking lot will be open for the event.

The ceremony will be at noon, and the public is invited to attend. It will take place next to the pier’s monumental staircase, and there will be a pathway that will lead to the site of the ceremony, which will feature the unveiling of a plaque.

Mayor Bob Hellyer, town council members and Discover Church Pastor John Schafer will be in attendance.

Those attending are asked to use surrounding parking lots and areas. The closest parking lot to the pier is on Yaupon Drive. Additional parking information is available on the town’s website.

The concrete pier has been under construction since December 2020. It replaces the former pier, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

News13 reported on Thursday that a recent report from an engineering firm hired by the contractor building the pier found a long list of items that still need to be addressed before the pier can be considered substantially completed. Collins Engineers, Inc., inspected the pier on Aug. 24 and sent their findings to the contractor, Consensus Construction, on Aug. 30.