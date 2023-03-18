SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Police Department arrested two people in connection with two purse snatching incidents last week, according to a news release.
Jannie May Kinlaw, 46, was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery and purse snatching, according to police. Andrew Justin Kinlaw was arrested and charged with purse snatching.
Jannie Kinlaw allegedly stole a woman’s purse on March 10 at Peggy’s Antiques on Highway 17 Business after offering to help her load things into a car, according to police.
Three days later, Jannie Kinlaw allegedly tried to take a woman’s purse by force at Food Lion on Highway 17 Business, police said. After the woman fought back, Andrew Kinlaw, 34, allegedly joined in the attack.
Police used cameras and license plate readers to track down both suspects.
The Kinlaws are held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Saturday morning, according to online booking records.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.