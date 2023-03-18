16 people were arrested in Union County in one day last week.

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Surfside Beach Police Department arrested two people in connection with two purse snatching incidents last week, according to a news release.

Jannie May Kinlaw, 46, was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery and purse snatching, according to police. Andrew Justin Kinlaw was arrested and charged with purse snatching.

Jannie Kinlaw allegedly stole a woman’s purse on March 10 at Peggy’s Antiques on Highway 17 Business after offering to help her load things into a car, according to police.

Three days later, Jannie Kinlaw allegedly tried to take a woman’s purse by force at Food Lion on Highway 17 Business, police said. After the woman fought back, Andrew Kinlaw, 34, allegedly joined in the attack.

Police used cameras and license plate readers to track down both suspects.

The Kinlaws are held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Saturday morning, according to online booking records.