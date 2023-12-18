SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach police are asking for the public’s help identifying a possibly-armed man accused of a string of car break-ins at a furniture store on Sunday morning.
It happened between about 3:20 a.m. and 4 a.m. at the Home Accents II parking lot, police said. The man also fired a gunshot and was seen on camera trying to enter the store.
Police think the vehicle the man was driving is a black or dark-colored 1992-1996 model Jeep Cherokee with a lift kit, a light bar above the windshield, aftermarket wheels and a modified or missing rear bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surfside Beach PD at 843-913-6356 or call 911 if you see his vehicle.
