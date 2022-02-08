Surfside Beach police look for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General

Horry County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at the Dollar General store on Highway 17 South.

It happened about 8 p.m. at the store at 1513 S. Highway 17 South, police said in a Facebook post.

Police did not release any other information about the robbery, but they are looking for a person seen on surveillance video inside the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-913-6368.

Count on News13 for updates.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com