Surfside Beach police look for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at the Dollar General store on Highway 17 South.

It happened about 8 p.m. at the store at 1513 S. Highway 17 South, police said in a Facebook post.

Police did not release any other information about the robbery, but they are looking for a person seen on surveillance video inside the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-913-6368.

