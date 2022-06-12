SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Allegedly antisemitic materials distributed around Surfside Beach early Sunday morning has gotten the attention of the town’s police department.

In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, police referred to it as “shameful acts” and said officers have been going around town trying to remove the literature from peoples’ yards. Police did not say exactly what the literature said.

Police encouraged anyone with any information or surveillance video showing the people involved to share it on the town’s Facebook page or Ring’s Neighbors Public Safety Service page.

“The Town of Surfside Beach is ‘The Family Beach,’ welcoming all people to our community,” police said. “We do not condone this behavior in any way.”

Anyone with questions or information can also call the police department at 843-913-6368.

