SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was sexually assaulted early Sunday morning by a man who apparently entered her home through an unlocked door, Surfside Beach police said.

Police were called at 2:31 a.m. to investigate a report of a burglary in the 600 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

“Initial reports indicate that an unidentified male entered the residence through an unlocked door,” police said in a news release. “Once inside the residence, the suspect brandished a firearm to hold a female occupant against her will and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the residence.”

Police released several surveillance photos of the suspect, who they said is thinly built and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing faded gray jean shorts, no shirt and black shoes. He also had a red or orange shoulder bag across his chest.



Photos courtesy of Surfside Beach Police Department

Police are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any images of the suspect or suspicious activity that might have been captured between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Paul Regan at 843-913-6349 or the police department at 843-913-6368, option 1.

