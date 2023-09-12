MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The end of a detention agreement between the town of Surfside Beach and the city of Myrtle Beach likely means more travel time for Surfside Beach police officers when they make an arrest, a police official said.

Instead of traveling a few miles north to the Myrtle Beach Jail, officers will now have to take prisoners to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, Surfside Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said.

The town’s agreement with Myrtle Beach had been in place since Surfside Beach closed its jail in 2019, It ended on Aug. 1 because of staffing issues at the jail, Hofmann said.

“…When evaluating whether to keep the jail open in 2019, one factor was that it would cost approximately $700K to operate the jail in compliance,” Hofmann said.

He also said it can take hours for officers to travel to and from the detention center and complete processing because of the distance.

The annual agreement with Myrtle Beach was for $15,000, but even though it is no longer in place, Hofmann said Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach will continue to work together.

“We would very much like to get back into our agreement if we could,” Hofmann said. “We understand like a lot of law enforcement agencies, not just in South Carolina but across the country, are struggling with staffing issues.”

News13 has reached out to Myrtle Beach police to get a comment but has not heard back.