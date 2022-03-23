SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A restaurant owner commissioned a local artist to create a mural on the side of his restaurant in Surfside Beach.

Asher Robinson, an artist from Pawley’s Island, said the owner of Neal & Pam’s restaurant in Surfside Beach asked him to paint a mural on the side of his building.

It originally was meant to be used to promote Baker’s restaurant, but the restaurant was told signage couldn’t be used for advertising. As a result, the name of the restaurant was removed and parts of the logo were incorporated to design a big barrel with a wave and lots of color instead.

Robinson said feedback about the mural has been incredibly positive since he started a few weeks ago.

“Everyone’s been very supportive and very, very appreciative of it,” he said. “I’m just appreciative of the community’s support and for Zach Baker letting me do it. You know, it’s a big wall — like just a big, giant canvas in the middle of Surfside, so I mean it’s not every day that you get to do that.”

He said he might also add some glow-in-the-dark paint to the mural at some point.