SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews will begin resurfacing streets in Surfside Beach starting on Monday, the town said.
Parking will be prohibited on streets while milling and paving are taking place, the town said. During this process, streets will be rough and uneven, and drivers should use caution and pay attention to caution signs.
The town has contracted with Palmetto Corp. to do the work. The chart below shows the streets where work is scheduled to take place.
|Street
|From
|To
|10th Ave. South
|Highway 17
|Ocean Blvd.
|Hollywood Dr. North
|Surfside Drive
|5th Ave. North
|Poplar Dr. South
|Melody Lane
|Surfside Drive
|Oak Dr. Loop
|3rd Ave. North
|4th Ave. North
|10th Ave. North
|Ocean Blvd. N.
|Cedar Dr. North
|16th Ave. North Ext.
|Frontage Rd.
|Azalea Drive
|Azalea Drive
|Commercial limits
|2nd Ave. North Ext.
|Frontage Rd.
|Azalea Drive
|13th Ave. South
|Street end lot
|8th Ave. South
|Alley
|Hwy. 17/Poplar Dr. S.
“The Town requests your support and patience during this project,” officials said in a news release. “The completed project will enhance the quality of our streets and contribute to safer driving conditions throughout town.’
Anyone with questions is asked to call the town’s Public Works Department at 843-913-6360.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.