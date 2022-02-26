SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews will begin resurfacing streets in Surfside Beach starting on Monday, the town said.

Parking will be prohibited on streets while milling and paving are taking place, the town said. During this process, streets will be rough and uneven, and drivers should use caution and pay attention to caution signs.

The town has contracted with Palmetto Corp. to do the work. The chart below shows the streets where work is scheduled to take place.

Street From To 10th Ave. South Highway 17 Ocean Blvd. Hollywood Dr. North Surfside Drive 5th Ave. North Poplar Dr. South Melody Lane Surfside Drive Oak Dr. Loop 3rd Ave. North 4th Ave. North 10th Ave. North Ocean Blvd. N. Cedar Dr. North 16th Ave. North Ext. Frontage Rd. Azalea Drive Azalea Drive Commercial limits 2nd Ave. North Ext. Frontage Rd. Azalea Drive 13th Ave. South Street end lot 8th Ave. South Alley Hwy. 17/Poplar Dr. S.

“The Town requests your support and patience during this project,” officials said in a news release. “The completed project will enhance the quality of our streets and contribute to safer driving conditions throughout town.’

Anyone with questions is asked to call the town’s Public Works Department at 843-913-6360.